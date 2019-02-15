Five members of Gymnastics Plus won their divisions in the annual Tumble by the Bay last weekend at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The event included gymnasts from four different teams.
Calli Muffett was the all-around champion in the Level 3 Child division and also had the best scores on the uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Teammate Heidi Riehl won the vault for the division, which was one of the largest in the meet, with 13 competitors, including seven from Gymnastics Plus.
Avie Bradbury-Nelson was the all-around champion for the Level 4 Older division and also won the vault and balance beam.
Natalie Fish and Drew Hood were the only two gymnasts in Level 6, with Fish winning the vault, beam and all-around and Hood winning the bars and floor exercise.
The same was the case in Level 7, with Ali Kirby winning all four events and the all-around ahead of teammate Amyaika Funk.
Aliyah White won the bars and all-around for Level 8.
Annabell VanHoof won the vault for the Level 4 younger division and was second for bars and floor. Ailey Barich was second for beam.
Carm Evans won the vault for the Level 3 senior division, which included 14 gymnasts. Alena Morales (vault) and Michayla Nederhood (floor) had third-place finishes in the division and Olivia Washburn had a pair of fourth-place efforts.
Alyssa Tyner had the best finishes for Gymnastics Plus in the Level 4 junior division, which also had 14 athletes, with third-place efforts on the bars and floor. Kayleigh Sampson was fourth on the bars.
In all, Gymnastics Plus had 28 gymnasts in action during Tumble by the Bay.
Ten members of the team competed a week earlier in the Pacific Edge meet at Newport.
Muffett had the best finish for the team, with a second-place effort for the bars in her Level 3 division and also was third in the all-around.
Gymnastics Plus results for both events are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.