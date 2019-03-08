Gymnastics Plus athlete Aliyah White tied for first place on the balance beam during the recent Anne Patterson Riverside Classic at Roseburg.
White posted a score of 9.1 while competing at level 8. Her place was the best of the day for Gymnastics Plus, which sent 16 athletes to the meet.
Level 7 gymnasts Amyaika Funk and Ali Kirby each had second-place finishes in one event — the vault for Funk and the beam for Kirby.
Competing in the Level 3 younger division, Iona Speidel placed second on both the vault and floor exercise and also was third on the beam.
Other Level 3 athletes to compete for Gymnastics Plus were Ally Wee, Kayleigh Sampson, Addison Hansen, Alyssa Tyner, Michayla Nederhood, Olivia Washburn and Anna Wood.
Level 4 gymnasts were Ailey Barich, Annabelle VanHoof, Avie Bradbury-Nelson and Maili Hiner.
Natalie Fish competed at Level 6.
