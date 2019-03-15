A group of athletes from Gymnastics Plus competes this weekend in the state meet.
The optional gymnasts, as well as two boys on the team, will compete.
The girls Oregon State Championships competition started Friday in Salem.
Level 6 gymnasts Natalie Fish and Drew Hood and Level 7 gymnasts Ali Kirby and Amyaika Funk competed Friday.
Aliyah White, who competes at Level 8, will be in action Saturday.
The boys, River Boettcher and Emanuel James, will compete at the Oregon Men’s state championships in Portland.
They both are Level 4 gymnasts and are coached by Jennifer Boettcher and Dan Neal.
The men’s competition is Sunday.
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.