Golfers are encouraged to sign up early for the annual Lady & The Tramp mixed couples tournament at Forest Hills Country Club the weekend of July 22-12.
The mixed-couples event will be played in a scramble format on July 11 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start and a chapman format on July 12 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Couples do not need to be married to participate.
The entry fee is $175 per couple and also includes a practice round the week of July 6-10. Teams can save $30 by signing up a new team.
For more information, contact Kirt Fraley, the tournament coordinator, by email at oregcoast@frontier.com.
People also can visit the pro shop at Forest Hills Country Club.
Crossings Cup
Phil Shoaf continues to lead the race for the Crossings Cup at Bandon Crossings after 12 weeks, with the competition now over the halfway point of the season.
Golfers accumulate points though the Casual Fridays events at the course.
Shoaf has 70 points, 10 more than Carter Borror. Rich Stefiuk is third with 54.
In last week’s event, Mark Nortness took low-gross honors with a 75 and Val Nemcek was low net with a 68.
Updated standings and recent results are in the Community Scoreboard.