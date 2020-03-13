Four swimmers from the Gold Coast Swim Team competed in the short course state championships.
Finley Cheal and Allison Wright both placed in the finals of multiple events in the Oregon 11-14 state championships.
Cheal, who is 13, placed in six events, including finishing fourth in the 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley.
Wright, 12, placed in five events, with a best of fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Bartholomew and Carter McGriff competed in the 10-and-under state championships.
Bartholomew, who is 7, placed in four events, with a best of fifth in the 25 backstroke.
The 10-year-old McGriff also competed in four events, finishing ninth in the 100 breaststroke for his best place.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Zach Randle competed in the Senior Regional meet, racing in three events. His best finish in terms of place, came in the 50 freestyle, where he was 68th.