ROSEBURG — Gold Coast Swim Team won the Roseburg Summer Open swim meet last weekend.
Gold Coast finished with 898 points, more than 200 better than runner-up Roseburg in the 12-team meet.
The event also served as a tuneup for Gold Coast before its annual three-day meet at Mingus Park. The Big Kahuna Open will be next weekend, Aug. 2-4, at the outdoor pool in Mingus Park.
More than 250 athletes from 15 teams will be competing in the meet, which starts at noon on Friday and goes all day Saturday and Sunday.
Gold Coast Swim Team sent 23 swimmers to Roseburg for its meet and 10 of them won at least one event and seven more had at least one top-five finish in their age groups.
Quinton Kloster won four events and Finley Cheal, Carter McGriff and Allison Wright all won two.
Kaydence Batdorff, Natalie Cheal, AJ Kliewer, Devyn-Cole Leep, Zachary Randle and Lily Thompson all won one race.
Matthew Barnts, Jamison Batdorff, Jonas Batdorff, Summer Green, Paige Kirchner, Brayden Stalcup and Calvin Thompson-Poore all finished in the top five in races.
Complete results for the team are located in the Community Scoreboard.