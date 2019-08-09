Host Gold Coast Swim Team won the title at the annual Big Kahuna Invitational at Mingus Park, last weekend, scoring 2,054 points over the three-day event.
The meet drew 15 teams and more than 250 swimmers. Oregon City Swim Team was second in the team race. South Coast Aquatic Team placed ninth with 417.5 points.
Nine different Gold Coast swimmers won at least one event during the meet — Finley and Natalie Cheal, Kady Cooley, Macey Goodrich, Gwyneth Hughes, Anna Hutchins, AJ Kliewer, Carter McGriff and Allison Wright.
In addition, Matthew Barnts, Avery Bartholomew, Benjamin Bartholomew, Jamison Batdorff, Kirra Cooley, Paige Kirchner, Robert Kliewer, Quinton Kloster, Zara Laidlaw, Sylvie McEachern, Lucy Seedborg, Brayden Stalcup, Zeyta Thomas and Lily Thompson finished in the top three in at least one event.
Craig Hoefs and Bella Jones each won events for SCAT, while Clarissa Abrahamsen, Ian Wakeling, Olivia Wenbourne and Rebecca Witharm all had top-three finishes.
In all, SCAT had 11 swimmers in the meet, while Gold Coast had 49 athletes.
Results for both teams are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.