Several Gold Coast Swim Team and South Coast Aquatic Team members had high finishes in the Roseburg Summer Open last weekend.
Aaron Hutchins and Anna Hutchins, AJ Kliewer, Josh Olson and Allison Wright from the Gold Coast Swim Team all won events, as did Craig Hoefs, Bella Jones, Maverick Macalino from the South Coast Aquatic Team.
A mixed Gold Coast Swim Team relay including Anna Hutchins, AJ Kliewer, Connor Fromm and Frankie Figueroa also won a race.
Connor Fromm, Kally Haynes, Jonathan Hutchins, Ethan Kirchner, Paige Kirchner, Quinton Kloster, Devyn-Cole Leep, Brian Place. Robert Smith and Lily Thompson from the Gold Coast Swim Team all had top-five finishes in at least one event.
SCAT swimmers with top-five finishers included Theren Banes, Morgan Hoefs and Kenneth Shepherd.
North Bend swimmer Natalie Cheal won an event and her brother, Finley, placed second in all six of his. They were competing unattached.
Results for the South Coast swimmers are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
The next two weekends are the weekends the Bay Area teams host their own meets, the Big Kahuna Open at Mingus Park Pool next weekend and the Scott Poore Memorial at North Bend Municipal Poole the following weekend.