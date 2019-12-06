North Bend High School student Alex Garcia-Silver won the Junior Olympics state and regional titles in the 13-14 age group to help his Timberhill Harriers team to the state title in November.
In the state meet, held on Nov. 16, Garcia-Silver covered the 4,000-meter course in Monmouth in 13 minutes and 13 seconds, winning by 34 seconds over teammate Mateo Candanoza.
The meet was held at Western Oregon University’s Ash Creek Preserve in Monmouth.
You have free articles remaining.
The regional meet was held on Nov. 23 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
In a tight race, Garcia-Silver finished in 12:56 and William Schneider of the Rain City Flyers, finished in 12:57.
The Rain City Flyers won the state title. The Timberhill Harriers were fourth.