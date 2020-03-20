Alex Garcia-Silver and Carter Brown ran to victories in last weekend’s Run of Two Cities, which took runners from Mingus Park in Coos Bay over the challenging hills to North Bend and back.
The event was the last South Coast Running Club race until at least June after the club canceled the upcoming Salmon Creek Run in Powers and delayed the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay until late June.
Garcia-Silver won the 10-kilometer race in 41 minutes and 47 seconds. He was followed by his North Bend teammates Ian Nolan (44:20) and Trenton Parrott (44:23).
Luke Rector was fourth (45:01) and Moses Garcia fifth (45:12). Gene Wooden was the top masters (40-and-over) finisher in 47:50.
Lindsay Janzer was first among women in 52:04), followed by 11-year-old Riley Mullanix (54:12) and Colleen Holland (54:16). Adela Villers was the female masters champion, finishing in 1:03:43.
Brown won the 5-kilometer race in 22:17. He was followed among male finishers by Brandon Mead (24:39) and Mark Godbey, the masters champion (27:37).
Bryleigh Mead, who also is 11, was the fastest female finisher and second overall in 24:38. Jennifer Dungee was second (31:20), while masters champion Jennifer Webster was third (32:15).
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Meanwhile, the running club announced this week that the Salmon Creek Run, which was scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
The Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay has been postponed from April 18 to June 27. Runners can sign up for that team event at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.