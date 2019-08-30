A pair of regulars at Bandon Crossings Golf Course had big rounds Friday.
Tom Gant, who recently turned 90, shot his age for the first time in his newest decade of life.
Gant, who has shot his age numerous times over the years, hit 90 on the number.
“I think he will be shooting his age a number of times every year,” Bandon Crossings pro Jim Wakeman said.
Meanwhile, Carter Boorer broke par for the first time. The Coquille High School student birdied the final four holes to shoot 71.
Boorer also placed second for the junior boys division in the recent Bandon Crossings Junior, one of five Oregon Golf Association junior tournaments on the South Coast during a seven-day stretch this month.
Boorer shot an 84, to finish behind Curtis Kunde in the tournament on Aug. 15.
Bandon resident Jackson started a run of success in four of the five tournaments by winning the peewee boys (8-9) division with a 47 for nine holes.
Simonds also won the Coos Junior on Aug. 16 at Coos Golf Club and the Ocean Dunes Junior on Aug. 20. In the Florence Junior on Aug. 21 at Florence Golf Links, Simonds finished second to David Shepherd in a playoff after both players shot 52.
Lucas Vanderlip of Gold Beach had a memorable week, winning the intermediate boys (12-13) division all five days, also including the Salmon Run Junior in Brookings on Aug. 17.
Results for all five events are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.