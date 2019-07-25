COOS BAY -- Kyle Frick and Rob Mayea were the big winners in the annual Tidal Wave weekend at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday, drivers in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models were competing for big cash prizes, including a $12,000 cash prize for first place each day.
On Saturday, Frick, from Sweet Home, won the 35-lap main event in the featured race, leading all the way after starting on the pole. Rob Mayea of Bend was second, followed by Preston Luckman, the top local driver, and Brody Montgomery.
Luckman and Toby McIntyre won the heat races and Montgomery took the trophy dash.
On Sunday, Mayea, who started on the pole, won the 50-lap main event when Frick did not start. Luckman was second, McIntyre third and Richard Wallace fourth.
Frick did win one of the heat races and Richard Wallace won the other. McIntyre won the trophy dash.
In the other races Saturday, season points leader Braden Fugate won the main event in the Sportsman Late Models, in front of Mike Taylor, Tom Williams and Garrett Smith. Fugate also won the trophy dash, while Taylor won the heat race.
Payton Reigard won the main event in the Hornets division, beating Tyler Tullos and Trace Fugate to the finish line. Hannah Robison and Gabrielle Boles won the heat races, but neither finished the main event. Tullos won the trophy dash.
Sam Talon beat Jason Kellam in the races in the Mini Outlaws.
Griff Smith swept the races in the Junior Stingers division, ahead of Alex Butler and Drake Vincent.
Steve Dubisar was the only driver to finish the Street Stocks division main event. Ken Fox won the heat race, but was one of the two drivers who didn’t finish the main event. Three other drivers didn’t make it to the starting line, including Daniel Land, who won the trophy dash.
On Sunday, Taylor won the Sportsman Late Model main event and also the heat race. Fugate won the trophy dash.
In the Street Stocks, Dubisar swept the races ahead of Talon.
Tullos won the trophy dash and main event in the Hornets division. Robison was second and won the heat race. Ray Marshall was third.
Smith won the main event and heat race for the Junior Stingers ahead of James Shingleton, who won the trophy dash.
The drivers compete on the oval track again this weekend, with the gates Saturday opening at 4 p.m. and racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students ages 7-17 and senior citizens and free for children 6 and under. A family pass is $35.
On Sunday, the mud drag racers get their turn at the speedway, with the grandstands opening at 1 p.m. and racing starting at 2.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior students ages 7-17. The entry fee to compete is $35 (an additional $20 to race in a second division).
Next Saturday, the racers will be on the oval dirt track again for Fan Appreciation Night. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $35 for a family pass.
For more information on the racing schedule at the speedway, visit the website at www.coosbayspeedway.us.