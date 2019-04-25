The Coos Bay meet for the TrackTown Youth League will be held on Thursday, May 2, at Marshfield High School.
The free program includes 16 all-comer meets across Oregon, with the top finishers advancing to the state finals in Eugene in June.
The meets are for students ages 7 to 14. Events include the 100, 400 and 1,500 meters, long jump and turbo javelin.
Registration runs from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on the day of the meet. Those who have signed up in advance can check in from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and the first event starts at 5:30 p.m.
To sign up in advance, visit www.tracktownyouthleague.com/meets.
The TrackTown Youth League is a partnership developed by the Oregon Sports Authority and TrackTown USA to encourage Oregon youth to become healthy and active members of their communities, inspire them to have Olympic-sized dreams and further Oregon’s position as the spiritual home for track and field.
More than 2,000 young athletes participated in TrackTown Youth League meets in 2018 and that number is expected to increase this year.