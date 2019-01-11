Bandon High School student Aero Franklin won the annual Bullards Run on Sunday, covering the 10-kilometer course in 40 minutes and 40 seconds.
The event, which ended up being held under beautiful sunny skies, drew nearly 70 runners and walkers.
Cora Wall of Langlois was the first woman and second finisher overall, crossing the line in 40:48.
Next up among the men were Nathan Vineyard (44:37), Todd Landsberg (44:44), Lawrence Cheal (46:56) and Jerry Roberts (48:17).
Jen Ells was the second among women in 46:10, followed by Danielle Jensen (52:32) and race walker Stephanie Casey (53:30).
In the 5-kilometer run, Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton was first, finishing in 19:08. He was followed by Bandon students Carter Brown (22:15) and Charlie Ells (22:40).
Bandon student Holly Hutton was the first female finisher in 22:45, edging out Coquille’s Allison Storts (22:46), with North Bend’s Celeste Sinko third (23:09).
The event was sponsored for the second year by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a new endoscopy unit for the Southern Coos Hospital surgical unit.
Results from the run are included in today's Community Scoreboard.