Shane Forte of Junction City won the Winged Sprint Car Battle at the Bay last weekend at Coos Bay Speedway.
The event, which concluded with a fireworks show, was one of the last two competitions for the oval dirt track season, which ends with the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show this weekend.
Forte, the champion at Cottage Grove Speedway, won $1,000 for taking the title in the 25-lap main event.
He started on the front row, next to Kyler Barraza of Roseburg, who had the fastest qualifying time of any of the drivers, turning a lap in 12.382 seconds for the oval, which measures a third of a mile.
Forte led the entire way, with Stephen Snawder of Roseburg, who had started ninth, rallying to place second. TJ Winningham of Central Point was third, followed by Tyrell Mead of Winston, David Marble and Justin Tracy of Roseburg, the final racer to finish on the lead lap.
Tanner Holmes of Jacksonville, Donovan Prather of Grass Valley, Calif., and Lawence VanHoof of North Bend won the heat races.
Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay won the Street Stock main event, with Leroy Rockwell of Florence edging Ken Fox of North Bend for second.
Jesse McIntyre won the Hornets division, ahead of Austin Morrow of Coos Bay, with George Wheeler of Florence third.
In the Junior Stingers, Alex Butler of Bandon was first, ahead of James Shingleton of Florence and Heather Burton of Coos Bay.
The Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars also had a contingent at the speedway for the evening. Josh King of Medford won the main event, ahead of Ryan Smith of Central Point, Mark Nelsen of Coquille, Fred Hay of Eagle Point and Erin Morganstern of Roseburg.
The Lucas Oil Open on Saturday night features $2,000 for the winner of the Super Late Models division and $1,000 for the winners of both the Dirt Modifieds and Street Stock classes. Sportsman Late Models, Hornets and Mini Outlaws also will be competing.
The gates open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30. General admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and students 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass is $65.
After Saturday’s oval track finale, the next three weekends feature mud drags to close the season at the speedway. The schedule for Oct. 12, 19 and 26 is the same, with the pits opening at 2 p.m. the grandstand opening at 3 p.m. and racing starting at 4 p.m.
General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students 7-17 and senior citizens. A family pass is $25.
The entry fee is $35 for drivers (an additional $20 to enter a second division). Pit passes are $20 ($10 for kids 12 and under).