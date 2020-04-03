REEDSPORT — Dick Dorn is settling in as the new head professional at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport. Now he’s just waiting for when he can start his favorite part of the job.
Dorn, who has more than 30 years in the golf industry and more than two decades as a pro, loves to teach. It’s just not practical with current social distancing guidelines due to the spread of COVID-19.
“The coronavirus thing has really hit everybody,” Dorn said.
He looks forward to when the crisis is over.
“I want to have a beginner program,” he said. “I want to do a very strong junior program.”
As part of that, he looks forward to using an LPGA/USGA program that he used successfully at courses in Colorado.
“I did it at Denver for a lot of years,” he said. “The girls really enjoy it.”
And for the older golfers, he looks forward to starting a women’s clinic.
“I enjoy instruction a lot,” he said.
His other initial thoughts for Forest Hills include a fee structure for people who just want to play five holes, something the course lends itself to since the fifth green is near the clubhouse.
“A lot of people are in a hurry,” he said.
When he is able to get to teaching, the youth program will be a focal point.
“I definitely want to be involved in junior golf,” he said. “It’s important to get younger people out. I’ve got pretty good ideas about it.
“I know if you get a good junior program, the kids want to play and the parents get more involved.”
Dorn has been getting to know the members the past few weeks, and looks forward to meeting those he hasn’t, as well as golfers from the community and other South Coast towns who are not Forest Hills members.
Dorn was born in Wisconsin, but during his career, he has spent time as a head pro and as a general manager at several different golf courses in Colorado and Oklahoma, most in small communities like Reedsport. He also has been a golf consultant.
He is a three-time recipient of both the PGA of America’s President’s Club Award and President’s Council on Growing the Game.
As part of his contract with the Forest Hills membership association, Dorn has assumed ownership and operation of the on-site pro shop merchandise and golf service facilities.
Dorn and his wife, Barbara Jackson, had visited Western Oregon several times on vacation and when the Forest Hills job came open, he applied with hopes he would get the job.
“I really love the coast a lot,” he said. “That’s the biggest draw.”
Jackson hopes to reopen the Forest Hills restaurant — Dorn said she has owned three restaurants in the past — starting with to-go food with a simple menu —described by Dorn as “nothing elaborate.”
Dorn’s initial perception of the nine-hole course was very positive.
“I think the golf course is very good,” he said last week. “It’s the best nine-hole golf course I’ve played.”
Dorn likes that Forest Hills provides a good test for good golfers.
“It’s challenging, but not so hard that everybody can’t play it,” he said.
Forest Hills has remained open during the current pandemic, with the course exercising social distancing measures.
To set up a tee time, golfers can call in advance at 541-271-2626.