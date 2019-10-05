Top-ranked Toledo beat host Reedsport 48-6 on Friday night in the school’s Sunset Conference opener.
Jaxon Rozewski connected with Donovan Villanueva on a trio of touchdown passes in the first half and Villanueva also had a touchdown run for the Boomers, who now have scored at least 46 points three straight weeks.
Mason McAlpine, Kyle Hayner and Conner Marchant also scored for Toledo.
Reedsport got a second-half touchdown by Alex Carson and now faces a similarly tough challenge when it travels to Coquille next Friday.
Toledo is at Gold Beach on Thursday night.
GLENDALE 42, MYRTLE POINT 16: The Bobcats fell to 0-2 in the Class 1A eight-man District 2 West Division, dropping a home game to the Pirates.
You have free articles remaining.
Glendale built a 22-8 halftime lead and basically doubled the score in the final two quarters while improving to 2-0 in league play.
Myrtle Point will try to bounce back at Days Creek next week.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 35, SOUTH UMPQUA 14: The Bruins improved to 5-0 on the season while winning their Class 3A District 2 South opener against the Lancers.
Brookings-Harbor takes on winless Douglas next week as it seeks to continue its run toward a second straight playoff berth. The Trojans fell to St. Mary’s 60-20 on Friday.
SIUSLAW 64, HARRISBURG 8: The Vikings got their fourth straight win, running wild in the first half to beat the Eagles in their Class 3A District 2 North opener at Florence.
Siuslaw had its best scoring output of the year, but has scored at least 26 points in all five of its games. Things likely will get a bunch tougher next week, when the Vikings visit unbeaten Santiam Christian, which opened league with a 63-20 win over Pleasant Hill and has three shutouts to its credit.