It’s (nearly) that time of the year again: bowling season.
Starting as early as Sept. 3, bowling leagues at North Bend Lanes will be starting back up with leagues for both adult and youth bowlers of varying abilities. Bowlers can sign up at North Bend Lanes or call 541-756-0571 for more information.
The various leagues, listed by date and time, can be found below.
Evening Leagues:
Coast League (men), 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 9 for teams of five, $15 per week.
Bay Area Hospital (mixed), 5 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 3 for teams of three, $10 per week.
Cosmo (women), 7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 3 for teams of four, $14 per week.
Cash Classic (open), 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 4 for teams of five, $15 per week.
Men’s Varsity (men), 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 5 for teams of five, $15 per week.
Thursday Social (mixed), 9 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 3 for teams of four, $9 per week.
NASCAR New Ball (mixed), 9 p.m. Thursday, starting Oct. 3 for teams of four, $15 per week.
Timber (mixed), 6:30 p.m. Fridays, starting Sept. 6 for teams of four, $15 per week.
Jack ‘n Jill (mixed), 5:30 p.m. Sundays, starting Sept. 8 for teams of four, $14 per week.
Day Leagues:
Young at Heart (senior), 12:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 9 for teams of four, $10 per week.
Senior Boomers (mixed), 10 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 3 for teams of four, $10 per week.
Rolling Pins (women), 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 4 for teams of four, $10 per week.
Primers Too (senior), 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 4 for teams of four, $10 per week.
Silver Tips (senior), 12:30 p.m. Fridays, starting Sept 6 for teams of four, $10 per week.
Junior Leagues:
Monday All Stars, 4 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 9 for teams of three, $9 per week.
Thursday Bumpers, 4 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept 19 for teams of three, $44 for the season.
Friday Bumpers, 4 p.m. Fridays, starting Sept. 20 for teams of three, $44 for the season.
Saturday All Stars, 10 a.m. Saturdays, starting Oct. 5 for teams of four, $9 per week.