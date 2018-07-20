Kyle Erm won the difficult South Slough Trail N Treat Run last weekend on the trails at South Slough Estuary.
Erm finished the 5-kilometer race, which included a trek down to the slough and back up to the visitor’s center, in 22 minutes and 17 seconds. Emmett Bailor was second in 22:50, followed by Caleb Taylor (23:09), Garrett Baird (23:48) and Chris Littles (25:26).
Amarissa Wooden was the first female finisher, eighth overall, in 26:06. She was followed among women by Leah Rector (30:32), Rachel Eickhoff (30:39), Debbie Stemmerman (30:50) and Riley Mullanix (33:36).
Stemmerman and Kevin Manicke, who was seventh overall (26:00) were the top women’s and men’s masters (40-and-over) finishers.
The event drew 71 runners and walkers and was the second leg of the South Coast Running Club’s July Triple Crown series. The third race is the North Bend July Jubilee Jaunt today.
Proceeds from the run help fund South Slough’s internship program.
