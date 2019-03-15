Kyle Erm raced to a win in the 10-kilometer race at the Run of Two Cities last weekend.
The challenging course takes runners from Mingus Park in Coos Bay over the hills and into downtown North Bend, then along Pony Slough and back over the hills to Mingus Park.
Erm finished in an impressive 42 minutes and 31 seconds. Moises Garcia was second in 45:27 and Tim Hyatt third in 46:57.
Jennifer Stephens led the women in 48:23, followed by Huttl (no last name available) in 48:55 and Colleen Holland (53:04).
In the 5-kilometer race, North Bend middle school student Alex Garcia-Silver raced to an impressive time of 18:20 to finish more than 3 ½ minutes ahead of North Bend High School student Johnny Flanagan (21:53).
Bandon student Marley Petrey was third overall and first among female runners in 25:39.
Jeffrey Sperling was third for the men in 28:48, while Leanne Salandro (29:30) and Megan Spencer (33:43) were second and third for the women.
Complete results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
The next club run is the annual Salmon Creek Run in Powers, always held the first Saturday in April at 10 a.m.