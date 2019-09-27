Andre Efraimson raced to the title in the annual Pre Run for Kids on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The eighth-grader from North Bend finished the 3-mile course in 19:10, beating a pair of other eighth-graders who also broke 20 minutes. Jason Padgett finished in 19:33 to place second and Corbin Reeves finished in 19:44.
The first girl, and sixth finisher overall, was seventh-grader Clara Messner, who finished in 21:31.
The first three boys and first three girls in each group received medals and all the runners received certificates.
The event, sponsored each year by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, was a success thanks to the efforts of many people who helped out.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to volunteers including Lizz Dunn, Steve Delgado and members of Marshfield’s cross country team, Jill Christiana, Brian Reiber, Candi Runn, Chris Rohde, Latisha Stewart, Melanie Collier, Larry Walker, Lynn Rhea, Chari White, Jason Cash, Adam Whitlatch, Kirk and Sara Wicks, John Efraimson, Dylan Walling, Haydenn Matzner, Ian Nolan, Hassaan Qadir, Ethan Ward, Elizabeth Cantrill, Susi Millan, Eli Bogatin, Liam Webster, Henley Cleveland, Kaylee Delzotti, Taylor Waddington, Sydney Trendell, Edie Clarke, Jordyn Eichelberger, Marila Semenchuk, Daryna Semenchuk, Joseph Mayo, Austin Bender, Harper Thompson, Brynne Hathorn, Celeste Le, Sara Slade, Hannah Mork, Alie Clarke, Chloe Runn, Dena Miles and others whose names were missed.
Boys & Girls Club staff helping out included Angie Reiber, Jack Hollingsworth, Garrett Stout, Annabel Taylor and Rob Miles. Others who helped included the city of Coos Bay and staff, Officer Jordan Moeller and the Coos Bay Police Department, Marshfield High School and Coos Art Museum.
Club members also expressed special thanks to the Prefontaine Foundation, Tower Ford and TeeShirt Express for making the race free to all the runners; to North Bend July Jubilee Princesses Lila Keating, Zoey Acker, Randee Cunningham, Isabella Jensen, Lillian Collins and Alyah Ramirez for acting as road guards and assisting with presentation of awards; and Columbia Distributing and Big Foot Beverages for providing water for all the runners at the end of the race.
Results are listed in the Community Scoreboard.