The annual masters open-water swim at Eel Lake in Lakeside is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 11.
There will be two events — a 3,000-meter swim and a 1,500-meter swim.
The 3,000 will be two laps around a buoy-marked course up the lake’s west arm.
In the 1,500, swimmers can use any equipment they want, including snorkles, fins, paddles and/or a mask. Swimmers who use equipment or wear wet suits will be scored separately, but there will be ribbons for all placers in their respective age groups.
The meet is a good chance for local triathletes to work on their open-water skills without having to travel far or spend a lot of money. It’s also a good opportunity for swimmers new to open-water competition.
The meet will be put on by the Southern Oregon Masters Association.
For more information, contact safety director Jayna Tomac by email at jaynatomac@gmail.com or visit www.clubassist.com and go to the upcoming open water events tab under the meet entry section.
One of the swimmers in the meet will be local masters swimmer Ralph Mohr, who recently won his age group in the Two Mile National Championship Cable Swim at Foster Lake near Sweet Home.
Competing in the 75-79 age group, Mohr finished 72nd overall in 1 hour, 3 minutes and 5 seconds. He was one of 82 swimmers overall who went four times around the course that includes four trips around a pair of metal poles a quarter mile apart.
“It’s the only open water event for masters swimmers that can have records, since the course has been measured accurately to within 6 inches,” Mohr said. “The swim is fun as the finish line is like the 10K in the Olympics. You have to hit a board hanging over the water with your hand as you go under it.”
The Foster Lake set-up is the only cable course west of the Mississippi River and was put in by masters swimmers from Bend.
“That’s why we have had many national championship open water swims there in the past 10 years,” Mohr said.