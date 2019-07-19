The early registration deadline for the annual Circle the Bay road run is Sunday, July 21.
The 30-kilometer race and three-person relay is on Saturday, Aug. 10, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
Runners also need to register by the Sunday deadline to get their race shirt on Aug. 10, since this shirt order will be made this week. This year’s race T-shirt was designed by a Bandon artist.
The entry fee is $40 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $55 for non-members who sign up by Sunday. It increases by $15 after Sunday.
The relay entry fee is $120 for those who sign up by Sunday and $150 after.
Individuals can run the first leg of a relay for no additional charge.
The entry fee also includes a post-race lunch at Ferry Road Park.
The race starts at 8 a.m. for the runners and relay teams and 6:30 a.m. for walkers.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.