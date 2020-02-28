The early registration deadline for the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay is Sunday, March 1.
The race, which will be held on April 25, is a run for teams of up to five runners.
This year’s race will have a new finish line, at Coos History Museum, extending the race to 68 miles.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event also includes a 24-mile walk relay for groups that don’t want to run.
The price is $250 per run team and $200 per walk team for teams that sign up by March 1.
For more information, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.