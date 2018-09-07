The early entry deadline for next weekend’s Prefontaine Memorial Run is Sept. 11.
Through that date, the registration fee for the race is $30 for adults. It increases to $40 starting Sept. 12.
The 10-kilometer run starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Coos Bay. The event also includes a 2-mile run/walk.
A separate high school-only race starts at 9:45 a.m. and will include runners from up to 25 high schools.
The entry for students in the 10-kilometer race is $15.
All races start at the corner of Fourth and Anderson in downtown Coos Bay and finish at Prefontaine Track on the Marshfield High School campus.
The event is held in conjunction with the Bay Area Fun Festival.
Online registration is encouraged at www.prefontainerun.com. People can sign up online through Sept. 12. On-site registration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Monica Catholic Church parish hall located at 357 S. 6th St.
Entry forms also are located at the Coos Bay and North Bend visitor information centers, Coos Bay and North Bend libraries, Coos Art Museum, Coos History Museum, Farrs True Value Hardware and Nasburg Huggins Insurance.
During the race, the entire course will be closed to traffic, including Anderson Avenue from Broadway to Seventh Street in downtown, Central Avenue from Dairy Queen to the top of the hill, where it turns into Ocean Boulevard, and Ocean Boulevard to the turnaround point at Shorepines Bay Village mobile home park. Near the finish line at Marshfield High School, 10th Street, Ninth Street and Elrod Avenue also will be closed.
Pre Run for Kids
The annual Pre Run for Kids, a 3-mile race that starts and ends in downtown Coos Bay, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16.
The race is for students in grades 1 through 8 and is free. Participants also receive a T-shirt while supplies last.
Students can sign up early at the Boys & Girls Club, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay.
Also, adults are needed as crossing guards during the event. Anyone interested in helping out can call 541-267-6573 for more information.