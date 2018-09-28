Steve Dubisar was a double winner last weekend at Coos Bay Speedway, taking the main events both for the Sportsman Late Model and Street Stock divisions as part of the Rolling Thunder Big Rig Show.
Dubisar won the Sportsman Late Model main event after three drivers scratched with mechanical issues, including trophy dash winner Josh Kralicek. Braden Fugate won the heat race and finished second to Dubisar in the main event.
Dubisar also won the Street Stock main event, as well as the heat race. Garrett Barth of Creswell won the trophy dash.
John Carpenter won the Mini Outlaw main event ahead of season champion Sam Talon. Gene Gattenby won the trophy dash and Talon the heat race.
Hannah Robison won her fourth main event of the year in the Hornets division, edging season champion Tyler Tullos with Jeremy Mayfield third. Leroy Rockwell won the trophy dash and Peyton Reigard and Travis Pugh won the heat races.
The speedway is down to its final two weeks of the season on the oval track.
On Saturday night, it hosts ISCS Winged Sprint Car Championship Night for the Interstate Sprint Car Series. The racing also will include local racers in Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
The gates open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17, free for children 6 and under and $35 for a family of two adults and up to three students.
Next Saturday (Oct. 6), the speedway hosts the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open show, including Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
Admission will be $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and $80 for a family pass.
The final three Saturdays in October, the speedway closes the season with mud drags.