COOS BAY — Local drivers won several divisions in the Winged Sprint Cars Battle at the Bay on Saturday, one of the final oval dirt track events of the season at Coos Bay Speedway.
The final scheduled event is this coming weekend, the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show.
Steve Dubisar of Coquille won the Street Stocks main event, followed by Troy Chamberlain of Junction City, Anthony Zunino of Bandon and Hunter Berrier of Lakeside. Dubisar and Peyton Reigard of Coos Bay won the heat races.
Jason Kellam of Coos Bay won the Mini Outlaws main event, followed by Jeff Thurman of Coquille, Scott Beaudoin of Portland and Kevin Black of Coos Bay. Kellam also won the heat race.
Griff Smith again won the Junior Stingers main event, followed by Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay, Alex Butler of Bandon, Dylan Wheeler of Florence and Alexus Baker of Coquille. Smith and Metzgus won the heat races.
Garrin Linder of Medford won the featured Winged Sprints main event, followed by RJ McGahney of Grants Pass, Austin Sause of Coos Bay and R.J. Baker of Orland, Calif. Baker and Sause won the heat races.
Seth Christian of Roseburg won the Hornets division, followed by Mike Bales of Florence, Austin Beaudoin of Portland and Dan Briesacher of Florence. Christian and Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point won the heat races. Robison, a past track champion in the division, has spent this season getting used to the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, which was not competing Saturday night.
Raymond Bloom of Cottage Grove won the IMCA Sportmod division, beating Doug Coffman of Roseburg and Branden Wilson of Medford. Wilson and Bloom won the heat races.
Paul Rea of Eugene won the IMCA Modified division, followed by Curtis Towns of Cottage Grove, Coffman and Bloom. Towns and K.C. Scott of Springfield won the heat races.
The Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show is Oct. 3 with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. and bigger cash prizes for the winners.
Divisions include the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and IMCA Modifieds.
Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $60.
Thanks to local sponsors including Quadel Industries, Q2i Archery, Beaver State Plastics and LNL Lumber, the prize for the winner of the America’s Mattress Super Late Models will be $2,000. Thanks to Luckman Motorsports, the winner of the Modifieds division will receive $1,000.
Other winner prizes are $500 for the Sportsman Late Models division, $750 for Street Stocks and $200 for 4 Cylinder and Hornets.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.