With good weather in the forecast, Coos Bay Speedway is planning three days of NHRA drag racing Friday through Sunday.
The speedway will have its first night of Midnight Street Drags with an NHRA Test and Tune on Friday, with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the track going from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Cost is $20 per driver and $5 per spectator on Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 a.m. and bracket racing starting at 1.
The entry fee is $35 per driver and $12 per spectator.
Sunday’s racing is the first round of a four-race series between all Northwest Division Tracks called the Land of the Leaders Challenge. The winner gets to go to Seattle at the end of the year to collect a jacket and trophy.
For more information on the speedway and the schedule for drag racing and the oval dirt track, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.