Tony Bombara, Tom Melson, Mark Dawson and Tracy Bailey won the coveted Wally awards during Wally Weekend at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
The four racers won their divisions in a race-off of winners from the two-day drag racing event at the speedway.
Bombara, from Sutherlin, won the Sportsman division on Saturday. In the race for the Wally, he beat Riley Lovell of Coos Bay, who won the division on Sunday.
Melson, from Roseburg, was the winner of the Pro division both days to take the Wally.
Dawson, from Sutherlin, won the Wally in the Super Pro division, winning the division on Sunday and then beating Mike Powell of Oakridge, the Saturday winner.
Bailey, from Coos Bay, was the Motorcycle winner.
The winners, runners-up for each day are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.
This weekend, the dirt track racers are back on the oval for the annual America’s Mattress Tidal Wave weekend, which features the Super Late Models racing for a top prize of $1,200 both Saturday and Sunday.
Drivers also will be competing in the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers divisions.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the gates open at noon and racing starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission each day is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass form two adults and three children is $45.
For more information on the speedway schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.