Ronnie Davis won the top division in the annual State Elks golf tournament at Coquille Valley Elks Lodge last weekend.
Davis beat Scotty Everetts in the championship match.
Steve Major beat Bobby Charitar in the championship match for the first flight, which included the losers from the first-round matches in the championship flight.
Other flight winners included Darin Carver (second flight), Ron Cress (third flight), Marilyn Pothier (fourth flight) and Gerry Leep (fifth flight).
The top two finishers in each flight, as well as closest to the pin and long drive winners, are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.