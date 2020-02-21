The annual Crossings Cup competition at Bandon Crossings kicks off on Friday, March 20.
The competition continues into the fall with points compiled during the weekly Casual Fridays events.
The opening event will be a 36-hole individual stroke play event worth double points.
For more information on the program, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call the golf course at 541-347-3232.
Leap Day Tourney
You have free articles remaining.
Bandon Crossings will celebrate the extra day in February this year with a Leap Day Scramble.
The event on Saturday, Feb. 29, is a two-person modified scramble and begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
In the modified scramble, one player in each pair will tee off on all the even-numbered holes and the other on the odd-numbered holes.
The entry fee is $55 per person ($50 for Bandon Crossings pass holders) and includes cart, a barbecue lunch, a continental breakfast and range balls.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232. An entry form is available under events calendar under the events tab on the website.