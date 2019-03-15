The annual chase for the Crossings Cup Championship at Bandon Crossings started Friday and continues every Friday through September.
Players accumulate points through their placings and participation in the weekly Freaky Friday events and the top players then compete in a match-play bracket at the end of the season to determine the Crossings Cup champion.
For more information on the program, call the golf course at 541-347-3232.
Meanwhile, Bandon Crossings will host its first Shamrock Shamble tournament on Sunday.
In addition to the golf, the event includes a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch.
The event begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The entry fee is $60 per player ($55 for Bandon Crossings pass holders).
A continental breakfast is also included and golfers can choose to participate in chipping and putting contests before the tournament begins.
In the shamble format, both players hit tee shots and then they pick the best one and each plays his or her own ball from there to the hole.