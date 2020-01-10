Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen teamed to win the Fill the Shelves Shamble on New Year’s Day at Bandon Crossings.
The duo turned in a net score of 58 to beat John and Jeff Miles by one stroke in the annual fundraiser for area food cupboards.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A total of 16 teams turned out, which was down from last year likely in part to the weather forecast and the Ducks being in the Rose Bowl.
Bob Nelson and David Schall tied Sheryl Todd and Jeff Johnson for third with scores of 61 and the mother-son team of Marie and Jackson Simonds tied the father-son team of Jeff and Peyton Simonds and the pairs of Jack Cranmer and Christopher Schwartz and Steve Major an Ed Tyner at 62.