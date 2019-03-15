Tom Crawford had the first perfect game of the calendar year at North Bend Lanes.
Bowling in the Timber league, Crawford rolled a 300 on March 8. It was his second 300 game and part of a 661 series.
The same week, North Bend Lanes also got its first 800 series of the season. Rhett Bryant hit the mark for the first time bowling in the Men’s Varsity league.
Bryant had a best game of 284 and averaged 260.5 on the other two while posting an 805.
The first 300 almost came a week earlier, when Dan Roby had a 299 and Jordan Clark a 298 in the Men’s Coast League and then Clark had a 299 in the Men’s Varsity league.
Scores for the lanes are listed each week in the Community Scoreboard.