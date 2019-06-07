Rodger Craddock of Coos Bay rolled his first perfect game on April 29 at the Epicenter Bowling Center in Klamath Falls.
Craddock was bowling in a doubles competition with teammate Dan Roby at the state tournament, a six-week event, when he put together the best game of his life.
He bowled a 189 in the first game and a 190 in the second before rolling 12 straight strikes in the third. His previous career high was 290.
“It is hard enough to bowl a 300 in your own house,” said Mark Mattecheck, general manager at North Bend Lanes. “But throwing a 300 at the state tournament is a great accomplishment.”
Mattecheck said Craddock’s perfect game was the first in a number of years in a state tournament for a bowler from North Bend Lanes.
“We are super excited for Roger, as he has been working on his game and getting better,” Mattecheck said. “It is always nice to see hard work pay off.”