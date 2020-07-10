Bobby Cox and John Miles were the winners in a Fourth of July Scramble at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The pair combined for a net score of 66 in the tournament last weekend.
They finished two shots ahead of the team of Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton. Tied for third at 70 were Bob Bray and Cedric Johnston, and Dave and Diane Buche.
Miles and Marilyn Pothier won the long-drive awards.
Crossings Cup
With seven weeks to go in the regular season, Phil Shoaf continues to lead the Crossings Cup standings at Bandon Crossings.
Shoaf entered the week with 78 points, while Rich Stefiuk has closed the gap with 71 and Dave Kimes had 65. The top eight at the end of the regular season advance to the Crossings Cup match play bracket.
There is still plenty of time for movement. Three of the final seven weeks include double points for the Casual Fridays events.
Updated standings and scores for weekly Casual Fridays and Wacky Wednesdays events are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.