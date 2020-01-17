COQUILLE — The Coquille wrestling program will hold a banquet and auction on Friday, March 20, at the Coquille Community Building.
The event supports all levels of wrestling in Coquille — the Red Devils' high school team, the middle school programs for both Coquille and Winter Lakes (a new team this season) and the mat club.
Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets purchased in advance (available through wrestlers) come with five free raffle tickets.
The menu includes tri-tip and chicken. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30.
Previous fundraisers have helped pay for new uniforms for the middle school and mat club programs. Funds from this event will help pay for new mats.
For more information, or to learn how to donate auction or raffle items, email devilcatsmatclub@gmail.com or call Alli Henderson at 541-808-8229.