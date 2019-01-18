Students from Myrtle Crest in Myrtle Point, Harbor Lights in Bandon and Coquille Valley Elementary School won divisions in the annual Elks Hoop Shoot hosted by the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge on Jan. 5.
The free event was for students in Coquille, Myrtle Point, Bandon and Powers.
The winners advance to the district competition in Ashland next weekend. From there, winners advance to the state championships, with those winners going on to the regional competition.
The winners in the 8-9 age division both came from Myrtle Crest: Taelyn Farmer for the girls and Tyler Martell for the boys.
In the 10-11 division, the winners were Taylor Kelner of Coquille Valley Elementary for the girls and Tyler Senn of Harbor Lights for the boys.
And in the 12-13 age group, the winners were Makiah Vierck of Harbor Lights for the girls and Waylon Messerle of Coquille for the boys.
Senn made the most shot out of 25, winning his age group with 18 makes. Martell made 17 and Messerle 15 to win their divisions.
For the girls, Vierck made 15, Kelner 10 and Farmer six.
Martell, who edged Jackson Simonds of Harbor Lights; Kelner, who topped Raylee Murray of Myrtle Crest; and Vierck, who beat Katelyn Senn of Harbor Lights, won their divisions by one shot. Tyler Senn beat Maddax Black of Coquille Valley Elementary by two shots.
The top three in each age group are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.