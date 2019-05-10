The annual Coquille Rotary River Run will be held on Saturday, June 1, starting and ending at Sturdivant Park.
The event includes a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer run/walk. Walkers are encouraged to participate.
The preregistration fee is $12 with a T-shirt and $5 without. Participants are encouraged to preregister.
Race day registration will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. in the gazebo at the park.
Entry forms are available at the Coquille Chamber of Commerce and River Cities Realty in Coquille.