The annual Coquille Rotary River Run will be held on Saturday, June 1, starting and ending at Sturdivant Park.

The event includes a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer run/walk. Walkers are encouraged to participate.

The preregistration fee is $12 with a T-shirt and $5 without. Participants are encouraged to preregister.

Race day registration will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. in the gazebo at the park.

Entry forms are available at the Coquille Chamber of Commerce and River Cities Realty in Coquille.

