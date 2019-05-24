The start of June means a pair of traditional South Coast road runs.
The annual Coquille Rotary River Run will be held on Saturday, June 1, starting and ending at Sturdivant Park.
The event includes a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer run/walk. Walkers are encouraged to participate.
The preregistration fee is $12 with a T-shirt and $5 without. Participants are encouraged to preregister.
Race day registration will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. in the gazebo at the park.
Entry forms are available at the Coquille Chamber of Commerce and River Cities Realty in Coquille.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Running Club's Jennifer's Catching Slough Classic, which includes a half marathon among its races, will be held on Saturday, June 8, starting and ending on Catching Slough Road near the Coos River Highway.
The half marathon walk will start at 7 a.m., with the half marathon run at 8. Races at 10 kilometers and 5 kilometers start at 9 a.m.
Runners are encouraged to sign up ahead of time at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The registration fee for those who sign up early is $15 for South Coast Running Club members and $25 for non-members. It increases by $5 for those who don't sign up early.