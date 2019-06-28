The 17th annual Coquille Indian Tribe Adult Golf Fundraising Tournament was another big success, and will benefit local youth in several ways.
The tournament on June 1 drew 28 teams at Coos Golf Club. Proceeds will go to scholarships and to Southwest Oregon youth golf programs, benefiting students from both the Coquille Tribe and the community at large.
For 2018-19, the Coquille Indian Tribe Youth Golf Program donated more than $23,200 to scholarships, youth golf programs and a tribal youth fitness program.
Donations went to Bandon Dunes PGA Junior League Golf, the Coos Golf Club summer golf clinic, the Coquille Indian Tribe Rez Runners and the golf programs at Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon and Coquille high schools.
Joan Metcalf Memorial Scholarships were given to both tribal and non-tribal graduates. Tribal scholarship winners were Myrtle Point’s Kali Hernandez and North Bend’s Macy Metcalf. Community winners were Marshfield’s Luke Inskeep and North Bend’s Ryan Stalling and Alexandria Wilson.
Tournament organizers expressed gratitude to local sponsors, golf committee members, volunteers, coaches, Coos Golf Club and The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park.
The State Farm team won the tournament, with Y Marina placing second and Coquille Tribe 6 third in the low-gross division.
Three Rivers Casino won low-net honors, followed by Big Foot Beverages and North Bend Lanes.
Long drive winners were Todd Martin and Rachel Arbuckle, with Jim Aton and Debbie Goetschi winning for those in the 65-and-over division.
Closest to pin winners were Robert Warrock and Goetschi. Laurie Smock won the longest putt honor.
The event also featured an awards luncheon at The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, when more than $5,000 were distributed courtesy of local donors. The prizes included a gift certificate for four rounds of golf at Bandon Dunes, a 55-inch television, a Go Pro 6 video camera and three $500 gift certificates from Bay Appliance.
Ace sponsors included The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, Halifax Securities and Aristocrat Technologies. Title sponsors were Dallmeier Electronics and Everi Games. Eagle sponsors included Ainsworth Game Technologies, Y-Marina, MLF Management and Marketing Group, AGS LLC and Azure Games. Featured prize sponsors were Bay Appliance and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.