COOS BAY —Coos Golf Club will host a Superhero Halloween Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 31, with golfers encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.
The two-person tournament will be played in a scramble format for the front nine and a best ball for the back nine.
The entry fee is $100 per team for members of Coos Golf Club and $150 per team for nonmembers. Prizes will be awarded for the best gross and net scores and the best costumes.
Sign up in the Coos Golf Club pro shop or by calling 541-267-7257.