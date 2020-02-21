Coos Golf Club will hold a Leap Day Tournament with special rules on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The tournament will be a two-person scramble, with the exception that every fourth hole (in honor of leap year happening every four years), the format will be a modified Scotch scramble, with both players hitting the tee shot and then the teams picking one and playing alternate shot the rest of the way to the hole.
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $55 for people who are not members of Coos Golf Club and $40 for members.
Men will play the white tees and the women the red tees. On the par-5 eighth hole, a special Leap tee box (leaping across both hazards) will be used, making the hole 200 yards for the men and 160 for the women.
People can sign up for the tournament by calling 541-267-7257.