Coos Golf Club rallies to top Bandon Crossings in tourney

Host Coos Golf Club rallied to beat Bandon Crossings in the two-week visitational between the two clubs by winning five of the eight matches contested Thursday and 16 ½ of the 24 total points available in the matches between the two clubs.
The Bandon Crossings team had won 14 ½ points when it hosted the first leg of the competition last week when the teams played at the course south of Bandon.
In the second portion of the event, Coos Golf Club got wins by the pairs of Alden Peterson and Steve Stalcup, Lance Hendrix and Paul Welch, Craig Praus and Blake Thompson, Patrick Jones and Roy McDonald and Jake Lucero and Marty Stephens.
In addition, Steve Horne and Paolo Liloc tied Chip England and John Ohanesian, winning the front nine, losing the back nine and halving the entire match.
Bandon Crossings got wins by the pairs of Katherine Barton and Martha Blochlinger and Phil Bennett and Wim McSpadden.
The best score of the day was turned in by Peterson and Stalcup, who combined for an even-par 72.
Lucero and Stephens had the best net score with a 60, which was three shots better than Praus and Thompson.
Crossings Cup
At the midway point of the regular season race, Phil Shoaf leads the race for spots in the match play bracket that will determine this year’s Crossings Cup champion.
Shoaf had 70 points through last week’s Casual Fridays game, putting him 11 in front of Coquille student Carter Borror. Stefiuk was third with 53 points.
Jeff Mihalick had the top score in last week’s game with an even-par 72. Both Ed Tyner and McSpaden shot net scores of 68 to lead that category.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
June 5
Low Gross — Jeff Mihalik 72, Greg Harless 73, Carter Borror 76, Toby Stanley 78, Brian Gibson 79, Gary Coots 79, Richard Stefiuk 81, Bobby Cox 81, Neal Cahoon 86, Frank Cronan 86, Steven Robb 88, Wayne Everest 88, Jim Lorenzen 88, Brian Boyle 92, Eric Oberbeck 95, Rex Smith 99, Luke Thornton 103, Craig Ford 103.
Low Net — Ed Tyner 68, Wim McSpadden 68, Chip England 69, Brian Saksa 70, Ed Yelton 70, John Loverin 73, Mike Withrow 73, Bob Bray 74, Dave Hodges 74, Val Nemcek 74, Gerard Ledoux 74, Mark Nortness 74, Rick Evans 76, David Kimes 76, Michael Shields 77, Don Weissert 77, Tom Gant 77, Micki Goodman 77, Kathrine Barton 78, Martha Blochlinger 79, Robert Webber 79, Richard Wold 88, John Ohanesian 91.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (Nos. 6 and 14), Micki Goodman (No. 9), Carter Borror (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (through week 11): Phil Shoaf 70, Carter Borror 59, Rich Stefiuk 53, Dewey Powers 51, Jeff Mihalick 50, Wim McSpadden 50, Dave Kimes 49, Mark Nortness 45, Toby Stanley 44, Ed Tyner 42, Neal Cahoon 40, Chip England 38, Brian Gibson 37, John Johnston 37, Bob Webber 33.
Wacky Wednesdays
June 10
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Sam McCullough 1, Val Nemcek 0, Dewey Powers -1, Richard Stefiuk -1, John Johnston -2, Jack Cranmer -3, Bobby Cox -4, David Kimes -4, John Ohanesian -4, David Fischer -5, Phillip Shoaf -5, Brian Saksa -5, Cedric Johnston -6, Scott Bones -7, Ryder Desteunder -7, Terry Kirchner -7, Connor Smith -9.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (No. 6), Val Nemcek (No. 9), Brian Saksa (No. 11), Phillip Shoaf (No. 14), Sam McCullough (No. 17).
Ringer Tournament
Two-week total
Dewey Powers -7, Val Nemcek -3, Brian Saksa -3, Richard Stefiuk -3, Terry Kirchner E, Bryan Church +2, Wim McSpadden +1, Bobby Cox +1, Phil Shoaf +1, Brian Gibson -4 (played one round), Mitch McCullough -3 (played one round), Jim Wakeman -3 (played one round), Tom Gant +10, Shane Morhead E (played one round).
Bandon Crossings vs. Coos Golf Club
Round 2
June 11
At Coos Golf Club
Coos Golf Club d. Bandon Crossings 16 ½-7 ½
Best Ball
Alden Peterson and Steve Stalcup, Coos Golf Club, d. Jeff Johnson and Rich Stefiuk, 3&2, 2-up, 4&3; Lance Hendrix and Paul Welch, Coos Golf Club, d. John Loverin and Ed Tyner, 1-down, 3&2, 3&1; Steve Horne and Paolo Liloc, Coos Golf Club, tied Chip England and John Ohanesian, 1-down, 2&1, halved; Katherine Barton and Martha Blochlinger, Bandon Crossings, d. Laurie Burke and Susan Smith, 2&1, 2-up, 4&2; Craig Praus and Blake Thompson, Coos Golf Club, d. Bobby Cox and Sheryl Todd, 1-up, 3&2, 4&2; Patrick Jones and Roy McDonald, Coos Golf Club, d. Mark Nortness and Jim Shepard, 2&1, 1-up, 3&2; Jake Lucero and Marty Stephens, Coos Golf Club, d. Mike Dobney and Cedric Johnston, 3&2, 2-up, 7&6; Phil Bennett and Wim McSpadden, Bandon Crossings, d. Rod Chestnut and Steve Doty, 2-down, 4&3, 1-up.
Low Gross — Alden Peterson and Steve Stalcup 72, Lance Hendrix and Paul Welch 81, Craig Praus and Blake Thompson 82, Bobby Cox and Sheryl Todd 82, Jeff Johnston and Rich Stefiuk 83, Mark Nortness and Jim Shephard 83, Jake Lucero and Marty Stephens 84, John Loverin and Ed Tyner 88, Patrick Jones and Roy McDonald 88, Rod Chestnut and Steve Doty 91, Steve Horne and Paulo Liloc 94, Mike Dobney and Cedric Johnston 95, Katherine Barton and Martha Blochlinger 103, Phil Bennett and Wim McSpadden 103, Chip England and John Ohanesian 107, Laurie Burke and Susan Smith 112.
Low Net — Jake Lucero and Marty Stephens 60, Craig Praus and Blake Thompson 63, Alden Peterson and Steve Stalcup 65, Patrick Jones and Roy McDonald 65, Phil Bennett and Wim McSpadden 66, Katherine Barton and Martha Blochlinger 67, Bobby Cox and Sheryl Todd 67, Rod Chestnut and Steve Doty 67, Lance Hendrix and Paul Welch 68, John Loverin and Ed Tyner 68, Chip England and John Ohanesian 68, Steve Horne and Paolo Liloc 69, Mike Dobney and Cedric Johnston 71, Jeff Johnson and Rich Stefiuk 72, Laurie Burke and Susan Smith 73, Mark Nortness and Jim Shepard 73.
Closest to Pin — Jake Lucero (No. 5), Rod Chestnut (No. 7), Craig Praus (No. 13), Rich Stefiuk (No. 15).
Coos Golf Club wins two-week competition 26-22.