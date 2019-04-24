A free junior golf clinic will be held Saturday at Coos Golf Club in preparation for the upcoming PGA Junior Golf League season.
The clinic runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the instructor will be Alden Peterson, the head golf pro at Coos Golf Club.
The clinic also will provide an opportunity for parents to sign up their students for the PGA Junior Golf League, which is for students ages 7-13.
Practices for the league will begin in May, with teams again this year based at Bandon Dunes, Bandon Crossings, Coos Golf Club and Sunset Bay Golf Course.
For more information on the clinic or the PGA Junior League, contact Scott Millhouser at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort either by phone at 541-347-5973 or email at smillhouser@bandondunesgolf.com.