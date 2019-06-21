COOS BAY — Alden Peterson fondly remembers the Southwest Oregon Amateur, probably because he won it three times in a five-year stretch back in the early 2000s.
Now the pro at Coos Golf Club is helping bring the event back.
The 2019 Southwest Oregon Amateur will be held July 5-7 at Coos Golf Club, with Peterson hoping for a field of 32 golfers.
The tournament starts with an 18-hole qualifying round on Friday, July 5, with the golfers then divided into two flights for the match play portion of the event, which starts July 6.
The tournament is back in its traditional time slot, close to Fourth of July holiday.
“It was the big tournament of the year (on the South Coast),” Peterson said. “It was the one we all looked forward to.”
The Southwest Oregon Amateur was one of three big match play events then, along with the Oregon Amateur and the Southern Oregon Amateur in Medford, which was held just before it back when Peterson was playing in it.
“Guys used to travel up from that,” he said.
Interest in the tournament has been strong.
“A lot of caddies,” Peterson said of people interested in playing. “A lot of members. A lot of guys who used to play in it before.
“Everybody I’ve talked to is excited about having something big back.”
And it’s not just the golfers, including the many caddies at Bandon Dunes who have made the club’s weekly Muni Madness game on Tuesdays a hugely popular event.
“One of Andre and my big goals was to bring this back,” Peterson said of Andre Liloc, who owns Coos Golf Club.
Next year, they hope to bring back another popular event, the Coos Classic, a two-man best-ball event.
They are starting with this one, which will include women, who can tee it up against the men, though playing from the ladies tees.
After the qualifying round, the players will be split into two flights (more if there are more than 32 entries) based on their handicaps. Their qualifying score will determine where they are seeded in their respective brackets.
The first round and quarterfinals will be held July 6, with the semifinals and championship matches in the flights held July 7.
After the qualifying round on July 5, there will be an optional nine-hole Muni Madness game, when all the holes will play as par-3s.
That will be followed by a banquet that Peterson said will be one of the highlights of the weekend.
“It will be good for the players to get to know each other,” he said.
Perterson and Liloc hope for feedback from the players on how to improve it next year.
The entry fee is $175 and includes a banquet on Friday (July 5), tee prizes, boxed lunches, a practice round any time before the tournament starts and at least one match.
For more information about the tournament, call 541-267-7257.