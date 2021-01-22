Coos County Youth Sports has opened registration for the spring soccer season.
The league has teams for everyone from kindergarten through 12th grade for the league, which runs from March through June.
Practice begins in March and games begin in April and will be played on Saturdays.
The age levels include kindergarten/first grade, second/third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, and seventh through 12th grade.
Children of all skill levels are invited to play.
Players will receive custom uniforms.
For information on how to sign up or for costs, visit the league’s Coos County Youth Sports Facebook page or visit www.cooscountyyouthsports.com.