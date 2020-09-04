Fall soccer registration is open until Sept. 19 through Coos County Youth Sports unless the teams have already filled.
The league is for boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. Parents can sign their players up through the Coos County Youth Sports Facebook page.
Practice will start in early or mid-September.
All players who were signed up for spring soccer, which was canceled, have had their credit applied back to their account and can have it used for the fall.
Teams are in the following age groups: Kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, and high school.
For more information or to request registration forms, visit the facebook page or email kevin_dubisar@yahoo.com.