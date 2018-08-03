Bandon Crossings will host the Coos County Amateur golf tournament Sept. 1 and 2.
The event will be played in an individual format over 36 holes, 18 on Sept. 1 and 18 on Sept. 2.
Competitors will compete in four divisions. The championship flight will be for players with handicaps between 0 and 9. The first flight will be for players with handicaps 10 and over. The event also includes a senior flight (over 50) and a ladies flight.
The cost is $165 and includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch on Sept. 2 and a pre-party on Aug. 31.
Awards will be paid out for the top net and gross scores in each flight.
Players must sign up by Aug. 29.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
Crossings Cup
John Miles has a big lead in the Crossings Cup standings nearing the end of the Casual Fridays regular season and the start of the match play tournament for the top eight golfers.
With five weeks to go, Miles had 140 points, with Brian Boyle a distant second with 97. Toby Stanley was third (78), Dewey Powers fourth (61), John Ohanesian fifth (58), Craig Ford and Dave Kimes tied for sixth (57) and Dick Wold eighth (52).
The standings, as well as recent results, are included in today's Community Scoreboard.