Coos Cheer concluded its season with a strong showing at the youth state championships.
The team placed fifth in the event while competing with an eight-member team ranging in age from first grade to sixth grade. Because two of the team members were in sixth grade, the team had to compete in the sixth- to eighth-grade age group.
“We had a tough division to compete in given that we are from a smaller rural are and are competing against larger cities,” coach Melissa Hogan said. “I am very proud of these kids and they represented us very well.
“There were a handful of kids that never have competed before.”
The state competition was held Feb. 22 in Salem.
The team members, from Coquille, Myrtle Point and Bandon, are Caitlyn Smith, Tori Young, Alize Martinez, Daisy Scott, Tiegan Lipkowitz, Alaysia Picard, Jazmin Lockwood and Emily Grant.
Coos Cheer offers cheerleading and tumbling to boys and girls ages 4 to 17 in hopes of preparing the students for high school cheer programs and even college cheer and acrobatic programs, Hogan said.
“The goal of the program is to offer scholarship opportunities for the kids that love to stunt/tumble/cheer to the kids locally that are affordable to the community,” she said.
Hogan is assisted by Crystal Hager.
Classes for the program will be held on Wednesdays at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coquille, located at 282 W 6th St. The fees are $8 per week.
For information on the class schedule or program, contact Melissa Hogan at 541-510-4218.